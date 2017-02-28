Safe trip

REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japan’s royal family members and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (2nd L) and his wife Akie (L) wave as they send off Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko for their visit to Vietnam and Thailand, at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Tuesday. Royal family members are (R-L) Crown Prince Naruhito, Crown Princess Masako, Prince Akishino, Princess Kiko, Princess Mako, Princess Kako and others. 

    inkochi

    I just went away and my wife saw me off at Kansai Airport and waved both arms 'Banzai! Banzai!' explaining that it means she is shoe-ing me away and is really overjoyed that she does not need look after me for a few days. The Imperial Family do not have much in common with my wife.

    And they are the 'Imperial Family', not 'Royal' - there never were kings in Japan - even though '天王’ (tenno) is literally speaking something about king in or under heaven, or something.

    Maria

    That's quite a coat, the yellow coat. I wonder who she is.

    SenseNotSoCommon

    Everyone has been positioned perfectly spaced (dear PM is always perfectly spaced) in a straight line.

    Women are (almost) all clutching gloves in left hands, and the plebs are sans chapeau.

    Magnifique!

