Samurai Japan

Picture of the Day ( 1 )

KYODO

Members of Japan’s World Baseball Classic team attend a kickoff ceremony for the team in Fukuoka on Monday.

    Dango bong

    WBC = exhibition practice games that only Japan cares about

