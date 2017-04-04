Sapce saver

A man reserves space for a party under the blooming cherry blossoms at Ueno Park in Tokyo, Monday. Unfortunately, it rained Monday night.
Picture of the Day ( 5 )
A man reserves space for a party under the blooming cherry blossoms at Ueno Park in Tokyo, Monday. Unfortunately, it rained Monday night.
5 Comments
Yubaru
Wonder if he gets paid by the hour!
sensei258
Wow JT, you're in such a rush you didn't bother to spell check your headline? It should be s p a c e.
Dango bong
come to Japan and see our beautiful nature!
sensei258
I prefer to view cherry blossoms away from the crowds
Kurobune
Love the Stones' logo on the jacket !
