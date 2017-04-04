Sapce saver

Picture of the Day ( 5 )

AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi

A man reserves space for a party under the blooming cherry blossoms at Ueno Park in Tokyo, Monday. Unfortunately, it rained Monday night.

Back to top

Order by Time Order by Popularity

5 Comments

  • 0

    Yubaru

    Wonder if he gets paid by the hour!

  • 5

    sensei258

    Wow JT, you're in such a rush you didn't bother to spell check your headline? It should be s p a c e.

  • -1

    Dango bong

    come to Japan and see our beautiful nature!

  • 4

    sensei258

    I prefer to view cherry blossoms away from the crowds

  • -2

    Kurobune

    Love the Stones' logo on the jacket !

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
April Live Music Schedule at Dubliners'

April Live Music Schedule at Dubliners'

The Dubliners Irish PubBars

Study in Tokyo! See what it's like to be a student at TUJ.

Study in Tokyo! See what it's like to be a student at TUJ.

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Bullet Trains in Japan

Bullet Trains in Japan

Ms GreenTravel / Hotels

Special Offers

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

Offer ends: Aug 10, 2017

グローバルに
活躍したいあなたへ
外資系転職

バイリンガル人材の
ための求人サイト

見てみる

Previous pictures of the day

View all

View all

Find Your
Apartment
in Japan

10,000’s of properties available today!

Search