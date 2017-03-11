Six years ago - a look back

On March 11, 2011, the biggest earthquake to hit Japan on record triggered a massive tsunami that devastated parts of Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures, sweeping away everything in its path, including houses, ships, cars and causing a meltdown of the Fukushima nuclear power plant. More than 15,000 people died and around 2,500 remain missing. Hundreds of thousands of people were also displaced due to the disaster. In the photo above, officials in protective gear check for signs of radiation on children from an evacuated area near the Fukushima nuclear plant. The photos below recall the horrific scenes that followed the disaster.