Six years ago - a look back

Picture of the Day ( 0 )

Reuters photos

On March 11, 2011, the biggest earthquake to hit Japan on record triggered a massive tsunami that devastated parts of Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures, sweeping away everything in its path, including houses, ships, cars and causing a meltdown of the Fukushima nuclear power plant. More than 15,000 people died and around 2,500 remain missing. Hundreds of thousands of people were also displaced due to the disaster. In the photo above, officials in protective gear check for signs of radiation on children from an evacuated area near the Fukushima nuclear plant. The photos below recall the horrific scenes that followed the disaster.

A wave from the tsunami crashes over a seawall in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan after a magnitude 9.0 earthquake struck the area March 11, 2011. This picture was taken by a Miyako City employee on the day of the tsunami and given to Reuters to form a part of a set of 'before' and 'after' images released February 23, 2012 before the first anniversary of the earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2012. Picture taken March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Miyako City Office/Handout (JAPAN - Tags: ANNIVERSARY ENVIRONMENT DISASTER) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS People take pictures of a ship that was washed onto a building by the March 2011 magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami in Otsuchi, Iwate prefecture, northeastern JapanApril 17, 2011. This picture forms part of a set of 'before' and 'after' images released February 27, 2012 before the first anniversary of the earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2012. Picture taken April 17, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/Files (JAPAN - Tags: ANNIVERSARY DISASTER ENVIRONMENT) People walk at an area that was damaged by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, in Miyako, Iwate prefecture, April 5, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai (JAPAN - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT IMAGES OF THE DAY) A woman reacts while using a mobile phone as she looks at her house destroyed by the earthquake and tsunami in Kessenuma town, in Miyagi prefecture March 28, 2011. Japan appeared resigned on Monday to a long fight to contain the world's most dangerous atomic crisis in 25 years after high radiation levels complicated work at its crippled nuclear plant. REUTERS/Carlos Barria (JAPAN - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT IMAGES OF THE DAY) Emergency workers search through debris near the seaside in Rikuzentakata, Iwate prefecture, March 19, 2011. The area was devastated by a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami on March 11. REUTERS/Aly Song (JAPAN - Tags: DISASTER SOCIETY) A wave from the tsunami crashes over a fishing port in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan after a magnitude 9.0 earthquake struck the area March 11, 2011. This picture was taken by a Miyako City employee on the day of the tsunami, and given to Reuters to form part of a set of 'before' and 'after' images released February 23, 2012 before the first anniversary of the earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2012. Picture taken March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Miyako City Office/Handout (JAPAN - Tags: ANNIVERSARY ENVIRONMENT DISASTER) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE IS 1 OF 22 TO ACCOMPANY A PICTURE PACKAGE ON THE EVACUATED TOWNS INSIDE THE 20KM EXCLUSION ZONE AROUND THE FUKUSHIMA DAIICHI NUCLEAR POWER PLANT. SEARCH KEYWORD An aerial view shows Kyotoku-maru fishing trawler which swept by ashore by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami in Kesennuma, Miyagi prefecture, September 7, 2011, some six months since the disaster. Picture taken September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato (JAPAN - Tags: ENVIRONMENT DISASTER MARITIME) A car is seen on the rooftop of a house as South Korean rescue workers walk past it in an area hit by an earthquake and tsunami in Sendai, northeastern Japan March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak (JAPAN - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT TRANSPORT) Big black plastic bags containing irradiated soil, leaves and debris from the decontamination operation are dumped at a seaside devastated by the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, February 22, 2015. Many residents of Okuma, a village near the stricken Fukushima Daiichi plant, are angry about government plans to dump some 30 million tons of radioactive debris raked up after the March 2011 nuclear disaster in a sprawling waste complex on their doorstep. Few believe Tokyo's assurances that the site will be cleaned up and shut down after 30 years. In the four years since the disaster, Japan has allocated over $15 billion to lower radiation levels around the plant. Every day, teams of workers blast roads with water, scrub down houses, cut branches and scrape contaminated soil off farmland. That radiated trash now sits in plastic sacks across the region, piling up in abandoned rice paddies, parking lots and even residents' backyards. REUTERS/Toru Hanai (JAPAN - Tags: DISASTER ENERGY ENVIRONMENT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) PICTURE 1 OF 27 FOR WIDER IMAGE STORY 'RADIOACTIVE FUKUSHIMA - FOUR YEARS ON' SEARCH 'OKUMA TORU' FOR ALL IMAGES Empress Michiko (top) talks to an evacuee of the tsunami and earthquake at a shelter at Minamisanriku, Miyagi Prefecture, in northeastern Japan, April 27, 2011. REUTERS/Hiro Komae/Pool (JAPAN - Tags: ROYALS DISASTER)

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Lecture Series: New World Law & Order: Profile, Protest and Social Justice

Lecture Series: New World Law & Order: Profile, Protest and Social Justice

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Spring has sprung in Takarazuka

Spring has sprung in Takarazuka

Hotel WakamizuOnline Shopping

Furano Hotel combines simplicity with elegance. Let’s enjoy a vacation full of indlgence relaxation for grownups.

Furano Hotel combines simplicity with elegance. Let’s enjoy a vacation full of indlgence relaxation for grownups.

Quality HATAGOTravel / Hotels

Special Offers

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

Offer ends: Aug 10, 2017

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

Previous pictures of the day

View all

View all

Time
to Buy
in Japan

Find the perfect home today!

Search