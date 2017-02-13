Smashing success

Picture of the Day ( 1 )

KYODO

People watch as an excavator demolishes a snow sculpture of the Central Golden Hall of Kofukuji, a renowned temple in the city of Nara, in Sapporo on Monday, the day after the end of the 68th Sapporo Snow Festival. More than 2.64 million tourists visited the 12-day event, the largest since 1993, according to organizers.

    inkochi

    ALways wondered what they did with all those objets.

    It is not like they can keep them easily. Dynamite would be interesting, but a bit too much. But an excavator! Lucky it is not the real thing.

