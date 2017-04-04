Space saver

A man reserves space for a party under the blooming cherry blossoms at Ueno Park in Tokyo, Monday. Unfortunately, it rained Monday night.
Yubaru
Wonder if he gets paid by the hour!
Dango bong
come to Japan and see our beautiful nature!
sensei258
I prefer to view cherry blossoms away from the crowds
Kurobune
Love the Stones' logo on the jacket !
Chuichi Hashimura
Wow! ONE picture is worth a thousand words.
Dan Lewis
Watching the blue tarps bloom is one of the best things about Japan. Stunning.
gogogo
Didn't they have a law against this? I know they did for fireworks as people were claiming vast areas weeks in advance.
pacint
They do, but widely ignored as are many rules and laws here.
papigiulio
Yeah, I like hanami but not like this. And those fugly blue sheets, ugh.
