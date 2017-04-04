Space saver

Picture of the Day ( 9 )

AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi

A man reserves space for a party under the blooming cherry blossoms at Ueno Park in Tokyo, Monday. Unfortunately, it rained Monday night.

9 Comments

  • 0

    Yubaru

    Wonder if he gets paid by the hour!

  • 0

    Dango bong

    come to Japan and see our beautiful nature!

  • 4

    sensei258

    I prefer to view cherry blossoms away from the crowds

  • -2

    Kurobune

    Love the Stones' logo on the jacket !

  • 1

    Chuichi Hashimura

    Wow! ONE picture is worth a thousand words.

  • 1

    Dan Lewis

    Watching the blue tarps bloom is one of the best things about Japan. Stunning.

  • 0

    gogogo

    Didn't they have a law against this? I know they did for fireworks as people were claiming vast areas weeks in advance.

  • 1

    pacint

    They do, but widely ignored as are many rules and laws here.

  • 0

    papigiulio

    Yeah, I like hanami but not like this. And those fugly blue sheets, ugh.

