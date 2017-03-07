Step on

Picture of the Day ( 3 )

Kyodo

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike steps on the first fuel cell bus (FC bus) sold under the Toyota brand to the Bureau of Transportation of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Monday. The bus will be put into operation as a Toei route bus this month along with a second bus that is scheduled for delivery later in March. Toyota plans to introduce over 100 FC buses mainly within the Tokyo area, ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Back to top

Order by Time Order by Popularity

3 Comments

  • 0

    Dango bong

    Every Japanese person I talk to say they can't wait for her to replace Abe as PM. She is very popular among JApanese people, not so popular in the LDP though haha

  • 1

    sensei258

    I think they mean hydrogen fuel cell, great idea in a crowded city, since the only exhaust would be water vapor, if I'm not mistaken

  • 0

    Yubaru

    Every Japanese person I talk to say they can't wait for her to replace Abe as PM. She is very popular among JApanese people, not so popular in the LDP though haha

    People should do a little research about her, her father, and her relationship between herself, Ishihara, and the LDP.

    It's pretty easy to understand the animosity the LDP has towards her, they consider or see her as a traitor.

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Continuing Education: Seminars and Workshops in April

Continuing Education: Seminars and Workshops in April

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

How to Enjoy Sushi Go-Round

How to Enjoy Sushi Go-Round

Ms GreenTravel / Hotels

There's No more Living Samurai, but Samurai Spirit continues to Live in Japanese People

There's No more Living Samurai, but Samurai Spirit continues to Live in Japanese People

Ms GreenTravel / Hotels

Special Offers

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

Offer ends: n/a

グローバルに
活躍したいあなたへ
外資系転職

バイリンガル人材の
ための求人サイト

見てみる

Previous pictures of the day

View all

View all

Japan Investment
Properties

Listings Updated Daily

Search