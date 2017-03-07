Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike steps on the first fuel cell bus (FC bus) sold under the Toyota brand to the Bureau of Transportation of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Monday. The bus will be put into operation as a Toei route bus this month along with a second bus that is scheduled for delivery later in March. Toyota plans to introduce over 100 FC buses mainly within the Tokyo area, ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
3 Comments
Dango bong
Every Japanese person I talk to say they can't wait for her to replace Abe as PM. She is very popular among JApanese people, not so popular in the LDP though haha
sensei258
I think they mean hydrogen fuel cell, great idea in a crowded city, since the only exhaust would be water vapor, if I'm not mistaken
Yubaru
People should do a little research about her, her father, and her relationship between herself, Ishihara, and the LDP.
It's pretty easy to understand the animosity the LDP has towards her, they consider or see her as a traitor.
