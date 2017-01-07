Mongolian-born grand sumo champion Yokozuna Hakuho (2nd L) performs the New Year’s ring-entering rite at the annual celebration for the New Year at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo on Friday.
Sumo New Year ritual
Picture of the Day ( 0 )
