Sumo New Year ritual

Picture of the Day ( 0 )

AP Photo/Koji Sasahara

Mongolian-born grand sumo champion Yokozuna Hakuho (2nd L) performs the New Year’s ring-entering rite at the annual celebration for the New Year at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo on Friday.

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Top Jobs in Japan, Jan 6-13, 2017

Top Jobs in Japan, Jan 6-13, 2017

Japan Today CareersJobs

EMBA Special Lecture: New Technology and the Changing Nature of Work

EMBA Special Lecture: New Technology and the Changing Nature of Work

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Ginza Aster: Chinese Cuisine for the Japanese Palate

Ginza Aster: Chinese Cuisine for the Japanese Palate

JI Core 50 Professional MonitorsBusiness Services

Special Offers

Treat Yourself (or Someone Else) to a Very Merry Esthe Christmas!

Treat Yourself (or Someone Else) to a Very Merry Esthe Christmas!

Offer ends: n/a

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

Previous pictures of the day

View all

View all

Time
to Buy
in Japan

Find the perfect home today!

Search