Support for Kumamoto

Kyodo photo

Kumamon, the popular black bear mascot of Kumamoto Prefecture, dances alongside Tom, mascot of the U.S. Embassy in Japan, in front of Kumamoto Castle. Around 350 people, including U.S. citizens living in Kumamoto, gathered to join in the making of a short film produced by the embassy to support the prefecture, which was severely damaged by a series of earthquakes in 2016.

    Yubaru

    Tom? As in Tom Thumb? I wonder who was the brilliant one that came up with that character idea?

    Kumamon is cool....at least he doesnt have to talk!

    thepersoniamnow

    Wow I thought I was in Disneyland till I saw all the adults...

