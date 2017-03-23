Kumamon, the popular black bear mascot of Kumamoto Prefecture, dances alongside Tom, mascot of the U.S. Embassy in Japan, in front of Kumamoto Castle. Around 350 people, including U.S. citizens living in Kumamoto, gathered to join in the making of a short film produced by the embassy to support the prefecture, which was severely damaged by a series of earthquakes in 2016.
Support for Kumamoto
Yubaru
Tom? As in Tom Thumb? I wonder who was the brilliant one that came up with that character idea?
Kumamon is cool....at least he doesnt have to talk!
0
thepersoniamnow
Wow I thought I was in Disneyland till I saw all the adults...
