Rio Olympic women’s table tennis team bronze medalist Ai Fukuhara, right, of Japan, and Taiwanese Olympic table tennis player Chiang Hung-Chieh arrive for a press conference before their wedding reception in Taipei, Taiwan, on Sunday.
Table tennis match
Picture of the Day ( 6 )
Order by Time Order by Popularity
6 Comments
Login to comment
1
paulinusa
Table for two?
1
sensei258
What a mouthful, I was out of breath by the time I finished reading it out loud. May they have a long happy life together.
2
Brainiac
Can't Chiang afford a pair of socks?
-1
heynong
Groom looks younger and better looking than Ai. He may forget to wear socks.
0
Maria
What a lovely-looking couple! I wish them all happiness.
0
Harry_Gatto
Saaaaaa!
Back to top