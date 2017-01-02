Table tennis match

Picture of the Day ( 6 )

AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying

Rio Olympic women’s table tennis team bronze medalist Ai Fukuhara, right, of Japan, and Taiwanese Olympic table tennis player Chiang Hung-Chieh arrive for a press conference before their wedding reception in Taipei, Taiwan, on Sunday.

6 Comments

  • 1

    paulinusa

    Table for two?

  • 1

    sensei258

    Rio Olympic women’s table tennis team bronze medalist Ai Fukuhara

    What a mouthful, I was out of breath by the time I finished reading it out loud. May they have a long happy life together.

  • 2

    Brainiac

    Can't Chiang afford a pair of socks?

  • -1

    heynong

    Groom looks younger and better looking than Ai. He may forget to wear socks.

  • 0

    Maria

    What a lovely-looking couple! I wish them all happiness.

  • 0

    Harry_Gatto

    Saaaaaa!

