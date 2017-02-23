'Takeshima Day'

Police officers try to control protesters near the venue of the 12th annual “Takeshima Day” ceremony held by the Shimane prefectural government in Matsue on Wednesday. The ceremony is aimed at underscoring Japan’s claim to a pair of South Korean-administered Sea of Japan islets, called Takeshima by Japan and Dokdo by South Korea, as part of the prefecture.

    jcapan

    Could we round them all up and exile them to Takeshima?

    sensei258

    More ultra Nationalists trying to impress their Yakuza bosses

