Police officers try to control protesters near the venue of the 12th annual “Takeshima Day” ceremony held by the Shimane prefectural government in Matsue on Wednesday. The ceremony is aimed at underscoring Japan’s claim to a pair of South Korean-administered Sea of Japan islets, called Takeshima by Japan and Dokdo by South Korea, as part of the prefecture.
'Takeshima Day'
Picture of the Day ( 2 )
2 Comments
jcapan
Could we round them all up and exile them to Takeshima?
sensei258
More ultra Nationalists trying to impress their Yakuza bosses
