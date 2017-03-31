Tears of joy

Picture of the Day ( 3 )

Kyodo

Two women weep in joy after learning they have passed tests to enter the Takarazuka Music School, the institution to train young women for two years to become actresses in the famous all-female musical theater, in Takarazuka, Hyogo Prefecture, on Thursday. Only graduates of the school can join the prestigious revue company.

    Yubaru

    A friend of mine has a daughter who went to the High School, and after graduation, and graduated from the school as well, for the past 10 years of so she has been performing with the group and loves it!

    Extremely tough to get into and a ton of hard work to stay. Can't blame them for crying. Good luck!

    Kittychosen

    There is some wonderful hair sculpting in that photo. Good luck to all of them!

    Dango bong

    great now you can pretend to be a man. have fun.

