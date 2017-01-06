The write way

Picture of the Day ( 0 )

REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Participants, aged from 3 to 93, show off their calligraphy skills in a New Year contest in Tokyo on Thursday. See story here.

Participants write at a New Year calligraphy contest in Tokyo, Japan, January 5, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon A girl participates in a New Year calligraphy contest in Tokyo, Japan, January 5, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

