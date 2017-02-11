Time for dinner

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have dinner with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday night. Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, is seated at left front. The Trumps are hosting the Abes for the weekend.
sensei258
That's the happiest expression I can remember ever seeing on Abe's face.
Mr. Noidall
あべさん、フォークで上手ですね〜
sf2k
five people identified, so who is the sixth person?
