Time for dinner

Reuters photo

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have dinner with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday night. Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, is seated at left front. The Trumps are hosting the Abes for the weekend.

3 Comments

    sensei258

    That's the happiest expression I can remember ever seeing on Abe's face.

    Mr. Noidall

    あべさん、フォークで上手ですね〜

    sf2k

    five people identified, so who is the sixth person?

