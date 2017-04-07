The 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic organizing committee holds an event in Chiba Thursday at the start of an educational program about the Olympics to promote better understanding of diversity and a spirit of fair play. The program will be implemented in kindergartens and schools across the nation.
Olympic organizers promote fair play and diversity
Picture of the Day ( 3 )
Order by Time Order by Popularity
3 Comments
Login to comment
-5
sensei258
Doublespeak for a pro - LGBT agenda
1
koiwaicoffee
So all that people in the picture is going to be sucking tax money.
1
Yubaru
My question is this; Who is going to educate THEM about diversity?
Back to top