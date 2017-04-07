Olympic organizers promote fair play and diversity

Kyodo

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic organizing committee holds an event in Chiba Thursday at the start of an educational program about the Olympics to promote better understanding of diversity and a spirit of fair play. The program will be implemented in kindergartens and schools across the nation.

    sensei258

    to promote better understanding of diversity

    Doublespeak for a pro - LGBT agenda

    koiwaicoffee

    So all that people in the picture is going to be sucking tax money.

    Yubaru

    The 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic organizing committee holds an event in Chiba Thursday at the start of an educational program about the Olympics to promote better understanding of diversity and a spirit of fair play. The program will be implemented in kindergartens and schools across the nation.

    My question is this; Who is going to educate THEM about diversity?

