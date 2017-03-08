Trapped

Picture of the Day ( 1 )

REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A wild boar is seen in a booby trap near a residential area in an evacuation zone near Tokyo Electric Power Co’s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Tomioka town, Fukushima Prefecture.

1 Comment

  • 0

    Cricky

    Residential area in an evacuation zone???

