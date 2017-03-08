A wild boar is seen in a booby trap near a residential area in an evacuation zone near Tokyo Electric Power Co’s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Tomioka town, Fukushima Prefecture.
Trapped
Picture of the Day ( 1 )
Picture of the Day ( 1 )
A wild boar is seen in a booby trap near a residential area in an evacuation zone near Tokyo Electric Power Co’s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Tomioka town, Fukushima Prefecture.
Hotel WakamizuOnline Shopping
Quality HATAGOTravel / Hotels
Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA
Offer ends: n/a
( 9 )
( 22 )
( 6 )
( 5 )
( 10 )
1 Comment
Login to comment
0
Cricky
Residential area in an evacuation zone???
Back to top