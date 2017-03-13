Traveling in style

Picture of the Day ( 2 )

Kyodo

The premium lounge for passengers of East Japan Railway Co’s new Train Suite Shiki-Shima luxury sleeper train at Tokyo’s Ueno Station. The 10-car train, with fares costing up to around 950,000 yen, goes into service in May and offers a four-day, three-night trip through Nikko, Yamanashi, Tohoku, Hokkaido and other areas.

2 Comments

  • 1

    MsDelicious

    A lost contact lens is tough to find.

  • 0

    TrevorPeace

    Good one, MsDelicious!

    But, on a slightly more serious note, why would I pay the equivalent of more than $10,000 for a three-day train trip? The one from Vancouver to Banff and Jasper, through BC and the BC/Alberta Rockies takes a week and costs about half that. Just a thought, not Japan-bashing, because I love to travel around the country by shinkansen. Just can't wrap my head around the expense of this offering.

