The premium lounge for passengers of East Japan Railway Co’s new Train Suite Shiki-Shima luxury sleeper train at Tokyo’s Ueno Station. The 10-car train, with fares costing up to around 950,000 yen, goes into service in May and offers a four-day, three-night trip through Nikko, Yamanashi, Tohoku, Hokkaido and other areas.
Traveling in style
Picture of the Day ( 2 )
2 Comments
1
MsDelicious
A lost contact lens is tough to find.
0
TrevorPeace
Good one, MsDelicious!
But, on a slightly more serious note, why would I pay the equivalent of more than $10,000 for a three-day train trip? The one from Vancouver to Banff and Jasper, through BC and the BC/Alberta Rockies takes a week and costs about half that. Just a thought, not Japan-bashing, because I love to travel around the country by shinkansen. Just can't wrap my head around the expense of this offering.
