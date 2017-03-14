Toshiba Corp President Satoshi Tsunakawa bows at a press conference at the company’s headquarters in Tokyo, Tuesday. The troubled nuclear and electronics company Toshiba Corp said it was delaying its third-quarter earnings report for the second time and that it was also considering selling its money-losing Westinghouse operations in the U.S. See story here.
Troubled Toshiba
Picture of the Day ( 3 )
Order by Time Order by Popularity
3 Comments
Login to comment
0
SenseNotSoCommon
Sorry taxpayers, but we're too big to fail.
-1
gaijin playa
is he looking at his shoelaces?
0
ifd66
Obviously not contrite enough to not take advantage of the press meeting to advertise their company name and slogan.
Back to top