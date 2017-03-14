Troubled Toshiba

Picture of the Day ( 3 )

AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko

Toshiba Corp President Satoshi Tsunakawa bows at a press conference at the company’s headquarters in Tokyo, Tuesday. The troubled nuclear and electronics company Toshiba Corp said it was delaying its third-quarter earnings report for the second time and that it was also considering selling its money-losing Westinghouse operations in the U.S. See story here.

3 Comments

  • 0

    SenseNotSoCommon

    Sorry taxpayers, but we're too big to fail.

  • -1

    gaijin playa

    is he looking at his shoelaces?

  • 0

    ifd66

    Obviously not contrite enough to not take advantage of the press meeting to advertise their company name and slogan.

