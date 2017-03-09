To mark the 6th anniversary of the March 11, 2011 disaster in the Tohoku region, Yahoo Japan has placed this ad on the side of the Sony Building in Tokyo’s Ginza to remind people never to forget that day and be always prepared for a disaster. The line in red (which says “Exactly this height”) indicates the 16.7-meter maximum height of the tsunami at Ofunato in Iwate Prefecture.
Tsunami was this high
Picture of the Day ( 1 )
TheGodfather
"choudo kono takasa"
I will let you know when I have translated the rest of it...
Maria
That's quite a tribute.
Coincidentally, that's how high the pile of money blown on the Tokyo Olympics reaches - so far. Money that could have been better spent in the destroyed areas.
