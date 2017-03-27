Grand champion Kisenosato, right, celebrates in a parade in Osaka Sunday night, after winning the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament. Beside him is his Tagonoura stablemate, sekiwake Takayasu.
Victory parade
2 Comments
sensei258
Nice to have a Japanese back on top.
Schopenhauer
It was not a fair game. Opponent Terunofuji had to fight against racism too. Osaka fans jeered and booed him furiouslly when he won against Kotoshogiku on the 14th day. They jeered as much as "Go Home to Mongol" It was very bad and unfair attitude of Osaka fans. I am sure Terunofuji was very scared and worried what would happen to him if he wins the tournament.
