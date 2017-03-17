Vroom, vroom

Picture of the Day ( 2 )

Photos by Rie Fushiki

This Lamborghini is on display at Art Fair Tokyo at Tokyo International Forum on Friday. The theme of this year’s fair is Art is Alive: Getting Closer to Art, Art Getting Closer. The fair ends on Sunday.

2 Comments

  • 1

    papigiulio

    Wow, that looks like an expensive bowling-ball.

    If its neon paint it could be cool effect at night though.

  • 0

    M3M3M3

    Are people still interested in cars? It seems like they've become a bit passé as people's hobbies and interests have moved on. Maybe they should have painted the back of a tablet or smartphone instead. Or even a smart refrigerator.

