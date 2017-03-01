Big day

Picture of the Day ( 1 )

AP photo

Children wave Vietnamese and Japanese flags as the motorcade of Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko drives by in Hanoi, Vietnam on Tuesday. The imperial couple arrived in Hanoi for a goodwill visit.

Back to top

1 Comment

  • 0

    sensei258

    Suffer the little children to come unto me, for of such is the kingdom of heaven

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Law School: Information Session with Mock Class

Law School: Information Session with Mock Class

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Guinness Academy: Learn How To Pour Your Perfect Pint at Dubliners' Ikebukuro

Guinness Academy: Learn How To Pour Your Perfect Pint at Dubliners' Ikebukuro

The Dubliners Irish PubBars

March Live Music Schedule at Dubliners'

March Live Music Schedule at Dubliners'

The Dubliners Irish PubBars

Special Offers

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

Offer ends: n/a

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

Previous pictures of the day

View all

View all

Japan Investment
Properties

Listings Updated Daily

Search