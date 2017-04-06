A couple dressed in Japanese traditional wedding attire stand under the blooming cherry blossoms in a Tokyo park on Wednesday.
Wedding day
Picture of the Day ( 3 )
A couple dressed in Japanese traditional wedding attire stand under the blooming cherry blossoms in a Tokyo park on Wednesday.
sensei258
Beautiful picture! Much nicer than those hanami crowds, and they look very happy
Kurobune
Kambayashi-san strikes again ! Great shot !
JonathanJo
All delighted by not having a blue tarp in the frame.
