Wedding day

AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi

A couple dressed in Japanese traditional wedding attire stand under the blooming cherry blossoms in a Tokyo park on Wednesday.

3 Comments

  • 3

    sensei258

    Beautiful picture! Much nicer than those hanami crowds, and they look very happy

  • 0

    Kurobune

    Kambayashi-san strikes again ! Great shot !

  • 0

    JonathanJo

    All delighted by not having a blue tarp in the frame.

