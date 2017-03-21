Welcome hug

Picture of the Day ( 2 )

AP photo

French President Francois Hollande, left, greets Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as he arrives for a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Monday.

2 Comments

  • 1

    kibousha

    Aaww, they're so close they're kissing by fusing their nose

  • 0

    njca4

    Guys, don't look at this picture for too long .... and don't eat breakfast before looking!

