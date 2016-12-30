A normally busy street in Kamiyacho, Tokyo, is almost deserted on Friday morning, ahead of the New Year holidays. In photo below, a Chiyoda line train is empty as it leaves Abiko Station in Chiba Prefecture on Friday morning.
Where is everybody?
Picture of the Day ( 1 )
MsDelicious
All the salarymen are stuck driving in traffic with a couple of little kids that he does not know in the back seat fighting, and a woman sitting next to him that they thought was their wife but not sure as they have never seen her in daylight. I am sipping tea and watching a movie. Ahhhhhh....no traffic for me.
