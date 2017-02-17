Windy day

Picture of the Day ( 1 )

AP Photo/Koji Sasahara

Pedestrians make their way as the first gale winds of spring sweep across central Tokyo on Friday.

Back to top

1 Comment

  • 0

    Aly Rustom

    both girls are gorgeous

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
What is Omamori (Good Luck Charms)?

What is Omamori (Good Luck Charms)?

Ms GreenTravel / Hotels

TESOL Seminar : Second Language Pronunciation for Successful Communication: Research Evidence and Practical Implications

TESOL Seminar : Second Language Pronunciation for Successful Communication: Research Evidence and Practical Implications

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Dining in the Ambiance of Enoshima Island Spa's Cave Café

Dining in the Ambiance of Enoshima Island Spa's Cave Café

The Enoshima Island SpaHealth & Fitness

Special Offers

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

Offer ends: n/a

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

Previous pictures of the day

View all

View all

Japan Investment
Properties

Listings Updated Daily

Search