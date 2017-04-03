Tokyo Tower is lit up in blue on Sunday night to commemorate World Autism Awareness Day. In the foreground are cherry blossoms hanging over Chidorigafuchi moat.
World Autism Awareness Day
Chuichi Hashimura
The 9th annual World Autism Awareness Day is April 2, 2017 from JP. Hope to help light the world up blue this April!
