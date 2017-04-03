World Autism Awareness Day

Picture of the Day ( 1 )

Kyodo

Tokyo Tower is lit up in blue on Sunday night to commemorate World Autism Awareness Day. In the foreground are cherry blossoms hanging over Chidorigafuchi moat.

1 Comment

    Chuichi Hashimura

    The 9th annual World Autism Awareness Day is April 2, 2017 from JP. Hope to help light the world up blue this April!

