Yayoi Kusama's Eternal Soul

One of the exhibits of world-renowned avant-garde artist Yayoi Kusama is on display at a press pre-opening event of her latest exhibition “Yayoi Kusama: My Eternal Soul” at the The National Art Center in Tokyo’s Minato Ward on Tuesday afternoon. The long-anticipated exhibition features approximately 130 of the 87-year-old artist’s latest large paintings collection, which she began working on in 2009. The exhibition opens to the public on Wednesday and runs through May 22.

    SenseNotSoCommon

    Love your socks, Yayoi. Rock on!

    Maria

    Isn't she fabulous!

    kohakuebisu

    I saw her retrospective at Matsumoto a couple of years back. I love her work!

    smithinjapan

    Not a fan, but obviously a lot of people are. I do believe she puts her heart and soul into her work, though, and maybe that's what her fans see.

