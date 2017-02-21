One of the exhibits of world-renowned avant-garde artist Yayoi Kusama is on display at a press pre-opening event of her latest exhibition “Yayoi Kusama: My Eternal Soul” at the The National Art Center in Tokyo’s Minato Ward on Tuesday afternoon. The long-anticipated exhibition features approximately 130 of the 87-year-old artist’s latest large paintings collection, which she began working on in 2009. The exhibition opens to the public on Wednesday and runs through May 22.
Yayoi Kusama's Eternal Soul
0
SenseNotSoCommon
Love your socks, Yayoi. Rock on!
0
Maria
Isn't she fabulous!
1
kohakuebisu
I saw her retrospective at Matsumoto a couple of years back. I love her work!
0
smithinjapan
Not a fan, but obviously a lot of people are. I do believe she puts her heart and soul into her work, though, and maybe that's what her fans see.
