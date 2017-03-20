The Kong Show: A chat with Hawaii's Daniel Ho

TOKYO —

Singer/songwriter and 6-time Grammy award winner, Hawaii’s Daniel Ho, recently recorded a CD with Japan’s No. 1 guitar god, Tak Matsumoto of the B’z. The CD is titled “Electric Island Acoustic Sea” and the album showcases the talents of two very different musicians; Daniel who is somewhat of a laid back ukulele performer and Matsumoto who is a full-on stadium rock guitarist.

To promote their new CD, throughout this past month, the unlikely collaborators have been performing to totally sold out houses (two shows each night) at Tokyo Blue Note, Osaka’s Billboard Live, the Blue Note in Waikiki and in venues in California.

Japan Today