The Kong Show: A chat with Hawaii's Daniel Ho

TOKYO —

Singer/songwriter and 6-time Grammy award winner, Hawaii’s Daniel Ho, recently recorded a CD with Japan’s No. 1 guitar god, Tak Matsumoto of the B’z. The CD is titled “Electric Island Acoustic Sea” and the album showcases the talents of two very different musicians; Daniel who is somewhat of a laid back ukulele performer and Matsumoto who is a full-on stadium rock guitarist.

To promote their new CD, throughout this past month, the unlikely collaborators have been performing to totally sold out houses (two shows each night) at Tokyo Blue Note, Osaka’s Billboard Live, the Blue Note in Waikiki and in venues in California.

Kong is a long-time radio veteran in Japan, having started in the late 1970s on a record album project with DJ Katsuya Kobayashi and musician Tatsurou Yamashita, called "COME ALONG II." Since then, he has had radio programs on FM YOKOHAMA, INTER-FM, TOKYO-FM and FM802 in Osaka. His programs are currently being heard in the Kansai area on FM COCOLO. He pioneered the Tokyo MetPod, and is now publishing the Kong Show, a podcast featuring news, interviews, entertainment and more.
