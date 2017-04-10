The Kong Show: Get Wired up at Asakusa hotel

TOKYO —

In this short video interview, we’ll take a quick walk through and get a peek into some of the various rooms of the newly-opened Wired Hotel in the Asakusa area of Tokyo.

Asakusa is a favorite destination for travelers from all over the world mostly because there’s so much to see, taste, experience and feel within a tight radius. And, if you’re new to Tokyo, you might appreciate the no cost ambassador service this hotel offers.

Another reason this hotel has gained so much attention is because it offers rooms to fit the needs of so many different types of travelers from those on a tight budget to those who need room to move, space, terrace, luxury and a view.

Join us for a quick look around as the hotel’s PR manager, Autumn “Aki” Smith, explains what we’re seeing.

For more info check their website: http://wiredhotel.com

Japan Today