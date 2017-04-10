The Kong Show: Get Wired up at Asakusa hotel

TOKYO —

In this short video interview, we’ll take a quick walk through and get a peek into some of the various rooms of the newly-opened Wired Hotel in the Asakusa area of Tokyo.

Asakusa is a favorite destination for travelers from all over the world mostly because there’s so much to see, taste, experience and feel within a tight radius. And, if you’re new to Tokyo, you might appreciate the no cost ambassador service this hotel offers.

Another reason this hotel has gained so much attention is because it offers rooms to fit the needs of so many different types of travelers from those on a tight budget to those who need room to move, space, terrace, luxury and a view.

Join us for a quick look around as the hotel’s PR manager, Autumn “Aki” Smith, explains what we’re seeing.

For more info check their website: http://wiredhotel.com

Kamasami Kong
Kamasami Kong
Kong is a long-time radio veteran in Japan, having started in the late 1970s on a record album project with DJ Katsuya Kobayashi and musician Tatsurou Yamashita, called "COME ALONG II." Since then, he has had radio programs on FM YOKOHAMA, INTER-FM, TOKYO-FM and FM802 in Osaka. His programs are currently being heard in the Kansai area on FM COCOLO. He pioneered the Tokyo MetPod, and is now publishing the Kong Show, a podcast featuring news, interviews, entertainment and more.
