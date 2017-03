TOKYO —

If you’re a male living in Japan, you’re probably aware that March 14 is White Day and the pressure is on to repay all the ladies that gave you chocolate for Valentine’s Day. And, if there’s someone truly special in your life, that might call for some truly special gourmet chocolate in an artistically designed box. And, while there are a multitude of choices, we feature one in this short video that we think you might enjoy.

