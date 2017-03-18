The Kong Show previews St Patrick's Day

TOKYO —

In this brief, on the street interview, we’re talking with Declan Somers who provides everything you need to know about St Patrick’s Day celebrations and Sunday’s parade in Tokyo.

Kamasami Kong
