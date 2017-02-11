The Kong Show tries some award-winning beef at Ushigoro

TOKYO —

If you like high quality beef, we have little doubt you’ll love the dining experience at Ushigoro, an award-winning, Tokyo-based restaurant that specializes in top quality, A5 rank, Wagyu beef.

We had a chance to visit the restaurant and experience one of the four different course menus. Naturally, we brought along our smartphone camera and took some of the delicious shots you’re about to see.

In this video we’ll show you all the various items that will be delivered to your table if you order the Kawami course which sells for ¥10,000.

The restaurant is located near the Nishiazabu crossing (near Gonpachi.)

