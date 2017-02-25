The Kong Show visits Alexander’s Steakhouse

TOKYO —

When you need to impress, there is no place better place for a fine dining experience than Alexander’s Steakhouse on the 42nd floor of Shiodome City Center in Tokyo. A visit to this immaculate new restaurant will provide you with the finest wagyu and aged steaks, a huge selection of fine wines, creative cocktails, delectable desserts, superb service and a magnificent view of Mt Fuji and all the glittering city lights of Tokyo, including Tokyo Tower and Skytree.

All the details are in our short interview with Culinary Institute of America graduate and Executive Chef James Brownsmith.

Japan Today