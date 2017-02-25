The Kong Show visits Alexander’s Steakhouse

Podcast ( 0 )

TOKYO —

When you need to impress, there is no place better place for a fine dining experience than Alexander’s Steakhouse on the 42nd floor of Shiodome City Center in Tokyo. A visit to this immaculate new restaurant will provide you with the finest wagyu and aged steaks, a huge selection of fine wines, creative cocktails, delectable desserts, superb service and a magnificent view of Mt Fuji and all the glittering city lights of Tokyo, including Tokyo Tower and Skytree.

All the details are in our short interview with Culinary Institute of America graduate and Executive Chef James Brownsmith.

Japan Today

External Link: http://alexanderssteakhouse.jp/

Author Infomation

Kamasami Kong
Kamasami Kong
Kong is a long-time radio veteran in Japan, having started in the late 1970s on a record album project with DJ Katsuya Kobayashi and musician Tatsurou Yamashita, called "COME ALONG II." Since then, he has had radio programs on FM YOKOHAMA, INTER-FM, TOKYO-FM and FM802 in Osaka. His programs are currently being heard in the Kansai area on FM COCOLO. He pioneered the Tokyo MetPod, and is now publishing the Kong Show, a podcast featuring news, interviews, entertainment and more.
Website: http://www.japantoday.com/

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
EMBA Special Lecture: Operations Modeling

EMBA Special Lecture: Operations Modeling

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Bathe Till You're Beautiful at Hakkei Ryokan

Bathe Till You're Beautiful at Hakkei Ryokan

HakkeiOnsen

Traditional Luxury with Private Open-Air Baths in Himeji

Traditional Luxury with Private Open-Air Baths in Himeji

Yuyake KoyakeOnsen

Special Offers

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

Offer ends: n/a

グローバルに
活躍したいあなたへ
外資系転職

バイリンガル人材の
ための求人サイト

見てみる

More in Podcast

View all

View all

Time
to Buy
in Japan

Find the perfect home today!

Search