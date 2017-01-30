84% of Japanese concerned about Trump administration: survey

TOKYO —
A majority of 83.8% of Japanese people are concerned that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump could create global instability, according to a Kyodo News survey conducted Saturday and Sunday.
Only 13.1% of respondents in the nationwide telephone survey said they are not concerned about the administration of Trump, who was sworn in on Jan 20 and has pushed an “America First” agenda on trade and immigration.
Meanwhile, the support rating for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s cabinet stood at 59.6%, up 4.8 percentage points from the previous survey conducted last month. The disapproval rating stood at 27.2%.
Concern in Japan over ties with the United States has grown since Trump withdrew from the 12-country Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade pact, initiated by his predecessor and championed by Abe.
The president has also accused Japan of trade practices in the automobile sector that are “not fair” to U.S. companies, while it also remains uncertain how far Washington will commit to defending Japan under the countries’ security pact.
The two leaders reaffirmed the importance of bilateral ties during a telephone conversation Saturday, ahead of their talks in Washington on Feb 10.
Regarding Japan-U.S. ties, 54.6% of the respondents said relations will deteriorate, 34.4% said bilateral ties will remain the same and 4.5% said they will improve.
In the latest survey, 52.6% favored pursuing a bilateral trade deal with the United States, while 36.4% said there is no need.
On other key issues, 63.3% said they favored the establishment of a permanent system to allow future emperors as well as Emperor Akihito to abdicate rather than special one-off legislation, while 26.9% supported the government’s plan for one-off legislation.
Of the respondents, 73.8% said the eligibility of members of female imperial branches to ascend the throne as well as allowing female members to remain within the imperial family after marriage should be discussed, while 21.1% said there was no need for such discussion.
On changing the Constitution while Abe is in office, 45% expressed opposition while 43.7% expressed support.
The survey also found that 48.3% believe Abe’s administration is ultimately responsible for a scandal over the education ministry illegally helping a senior official to land a post-retirement job, while 43.9 percent do not.
As for a bill criminalizing conspiracy to commit terrorism, 42.6% said they were in favor while 40.7% were not.
In the poll, 42.5% of respondents said they supported Abe’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party, while the Komeito party, the LDP’s junior coalition partner, was backed by 3.6%. The largest opposition Democratic Party was supported by 7.3%.
