Abe adds visits to Britain, Scandinavia onto Russia trip

TOKYO —
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is planning to visit Britain, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden in addition to his scheduled trip to Russia at the end of this month, Japanese government sources said Thursday.
The visit to the four Scandinavian countries would be Abe’s first as prime minister, including during his first turn at power between 2006 and 2007.
Abe is scheduled to visit Moscow on April 27 and 28 for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a Russian official said Tuesday.
In Britain, Abe is tipped to discuss with counterpart Theresa May how Britain will deal with the European Union after leaving the bloc. Abe and May will also likely affirm their cooperation ahead of the Group of Seven advanced nations’ summit in Italy next month.
Counterterrorism is also expected to be on the leaders’ agenda following last month’s deadly attack near the British parliament.
In the four Scandinavian countries, Abe is expected to talk with leaders about development of the resource-rich Arctic and the use of the northern sea route, the shortest shipping link between Asia and Europe.
© KYODO
Order by Time Order by Popularity
3 Comments
Login to comment
0
theeastisred
I wonder if she will have thought of anything by then. Doubt it.
1
joyridingonthetitanic
How many Toyota, Honda and Hitachi executives will be following to see if they can secure a cushy deal like Nissan got last year.
0
klausdorth
The man definitely knows how to travel.
This is trip number how many??
Well, at least it seems that this time he is not carrying a couple of suitcases containing cash.
Back to top