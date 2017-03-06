Abe jokes that results of golf diplomacy with Trump 'national secret'

TOKYO —

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday declined to disclose the results of his high-profile rounds of golf with U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida last month, joking they are a “national secret.”

Looking back at the 27 holes of golf he played on two different courses with the U.S. leader in one day, Abe told a convention of his Liberal Democratic Party in Tokyo that he was impressed with the president’s golfing skills.

“Which side won is a national secret. Mr Trump was indeed good. He is a wonderful player,” Abe said in his address, adding that his own opening shot was probably among the best five of his life.

On Thursday, Abe confided to coalition lawmakers that he had wondered about playing golf with the U.S. leader at a time when the Trump administration’s immigration policy was being heavily criticized both in the United States and abroad, according to one of them.

“I had wondered about playing golf and being chummy with someone who was being criticized around the world on human rights issues,” Abe was quoted as telling them.

The prime minister also told the lawmakers over dinner at his official residence that Trump shot into a pond twice during their rounds, while Abe hit the green on a first shot.

Shortly after his return from the United States, Abe said on a TV program that he and Trump were able to “candidly talk” about regional affairs and the defense alliance between the two countries while playing golf together.

Following their first summit meeting, held at the White House in Washington, the two leaders flew on Air Force One to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago vacation estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on Feb. 10. The following day, they took to two different Trump-branded courses in the county and played golf for about five hours.

On Twitter, Trump said Japan was “well represented” by Abe and posted a photo of himself and Abe appearing to exchange a high five on one of the golf courses.

