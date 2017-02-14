Abe not ruling out bilateral free trade pact with U.S.

TOKYO —

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday did not rule out negotiating a bilateral free trade agreement with the United States, a framework preferred by U.S. President Donald Trump but viewed with alarm by Japan due to its perceived risks.

“I am not afraid of an FTA. It will be good if it contributes to national interests. If it does not, it is clear that Japan will not proceed with negotiations” on a bilateral free trade pact, Abe told a parliamentary session.

Abe made the comments following a summit with Trump in Washington on Friday, where they agreed to launch high-level economic dialogue including possibly discussing a bilateral trade framework.

Trump withdrew the United States from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal last month, saying he prefers bilateral trade deals to multilateral pacts like the TPP. Japan has been strongly pushing the TPP.

Analysts predict that, compared to trade negotiations involving multiple nations, Japan may find itself facing harsher demands from the United States in bilateral talks.

Abe also said in the House of Representatives Budget Committee session that he seeks to build strong personal ties with Trump, even as the U.S. leader faces criticisms at home and abroad for such policies as his executive order freezing the U.S. refugee program and barring entry to the United States for anyone from seven Muslim-majority countries. That order has been suspended by a U.S. court.

“Given Japan’s position, and as prime minister, I have no choice but to firmly build a close relationship with Mr. Trump and demonstrate that to the world,” Abe said.

Abe said the summit meeting with Trump met his initial goals as the two leaders reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to the defense of Japan.

“It was ground-breaking and extremely significant” that the joint press statement issued following the summit for the first time noted the two countries’ cooperation in the East China Sea, where the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands are located. China disputes Japan’s ownership of the uninhabited islands, which it calls the Diaoyu.

Abe also said he will no longer have to confirm with the United States time and again whether the Senkakus are covered by Article 5 of the Japan-U.S. security treaty, which obliges the United States to protect Japan if it comes under armed attack, as the joint statement clearly stated it for the first time.

Abe noted that President Barack Obama, Trump’s predecessor, mentioned the Senkakus falling under Article 5 only orally and never in joint statements.

“The most important goal (at the summit with Trump) was to show to the people at home and abroad that the U.S. president would make an important decision for Japan in the event Japanese territorial land or sea were violated,” Abe said.

© KYODO