Abe, Obama lay wreaths, toss petals in water at USS Arizona Memorial

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii —

U.S. President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday tossed flower petals into the water aboard the USS Arizona Memorial to honor those who died in Pearl Harbor during World War II.

The two leaders approached a gap in the floating white memorial and tossed purple petals into the water Tuesday. The rusting wreckage of the sunken ship where more than 1,000 American service members are entombed can be seen just under the water’s surface.

Obama and Abe closed their eyes and stood silently for a few moments before concluding their visit to the memorial.

Prior to that, the two leaders laid wreaths to honor Americans who died in the attacks. A National Park Service official says more than 1,000 American service members remain entombed in the sunken wreckage of the USS Arizona. Others who survived the attack were later interred here after their death.

Obama and Abe entered a covered area of the memorial where a marbled wall lists names of U.S. troops who died in the waters below. They stood at the entrance for a moment of silence.

Then the leaders approached and adjusted a pair of green-and-peach-colored wreaths made of lilies. Obama’s wreath bore a white ribbon saying “In Remembrance, Barack Obama, President of the United States, and Abe’s a ribbon that says “In Remembrance, Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister of Japan.”

Both leaders bowed their heads slightly but said nothing before slowly exiting.

It’s the first visit by a Japanese prime minister to the memorial.

Then they boarded a boat to take them to nearby Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, where both leaders will speak.

Ahead of the visit to the USS Arizona Memorial, Abe and Obama held a formal meeting at Camp H.M. Smith, a Marine Corps installation and headquarters of the U.S. Pacific Command.

Obama and Abe sat next to each other in front of Japanese and American flags, with white flowers in between them and interpreters at their sides.

They shook hands but made no remarks as reporters were allowed in briefly for the start of their meeting.

