Abe orders gov't-wide probe into cushy jobs for retiring public servants

TOKYO —
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has ordered a government-wide inquiry into preferential treatment in the hiring of former public servants, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Friday, after a top bureaucrat resigned over illegally helping secure a cushy post-retirement job.
The top government spokesman told a press conference Abe has instructed Kozo Yamamoto, minister in charge of civil service reform, to carry out the probe of all government ministries and agencies “to alleviate public concern.”
The government on Friday accepted the resignation of Kihei Maekawa as administrative vice minister at the education ministry after a government watchdog released a report concluding the ministry systematically helped a director general land a post-retirement job as a professor at Waseda University in Tokyo.
The Cabinet Office’s Re-employment Surveillance Commission found that not only had the action violated the national civil service law, but officials had also given false statements during the inquiry in an attempted coverup.
The government-wide probe will begin with investigations in each section of government, with suspicious cases subsequently reported to the watchdog, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Koichi Hagiuda said Friday.
Hagiuda, who also heads the Cabinet Bureau of Personnel Affairs, told a press conference he had instructed the top bureaucrats of key ministries and agencies Friday to strictly observe the rules on re-employment in the wake of the scandal.
Education minister Hirokazu Matsuno said Friday the ministry will slash the salaries of Maekawa and two others, while suspending the work of four and asking the administrative vice minister at the time to return his salary on a voluntary basis.
Matsuno said he will also voluntarily return his salary for the next six months to take responsibility for the scandal.
“It is regrettable that such a matter has occurred in an organization of public servants who must comply with the law,” Matsuno said in apologizing.
According to the panel’s findings, the ministry’s human resources department approached Waseda University in June 2015 about taking the director general in question, Daisuke Yoshida, on and proceeded to lobby the university in an organized fashion, including by sending a resume produced in-house and arranging interview appointments.
The watchdog is now looking into 37 other cases involving senior officials at the ministry, with nine of them suspected of having similarly violated the law, according to the report.
With Maekawa’s resignation, Kazuo Todani, director general at the ministry, will take over its top bureaucrat post.
Yoshida, 61, resigned from his post as a professor Friday, Waseda University President Kaoru Kamata said.
“We regret that our understanding of the re-employment regulations was lacking and we were unable to stop the ministry’s illegal involvement,” Kamata told a press conference.
Kamata maintained the university had not colluded with the ministry and neither sought nor received any inappropriate payoff or advantage for employing Yoshida.
But he did apologize for the university having “temporarily confused the (watchdog’s) investigation” by initially providing a false explanation regarding the ministry’s request.
8
Yubaru
Hell, more appeasement gestures, only because this got out, not because it happened.
12
gogogo
An panel investigating a panel that investigated for 10 years and produced nothing
5
Utrack
What's the probe for PM Abe?? To find the highest paying amakudari for himself?? From what I hear the practice is common. Just like inheriting your father's political seat. Where is the probe for inheriting positions. and having no background or experience of said position?? Oh right it's a popularity contest.
8
PTownsend
Will a committee made up of retired civil servants be appointed to look into this?
1
Dan Lewis
Oh, you want to alleviate public concern? How about... Get rid of ama-kudari. That will be a start.
Get rid of meaningless projects.
Stop repairing the same roads over and over again.
Stop rebuilding Fukushima.
2
thepersoniamnow
mhm, arent these the people they should be after to support the system? But then again the government as a system may collapse without corruption because then there would be less reason to do the job. I'm sure Abe realises that with so many old people, all the oyajis will be fighting for scraps and pieces of whatever company or business they were in while employeed. The old men in the company often take 4-5 times the average salary and get bonuses and do no work lol! Good luck fighting 1/2 the nation Honest Abe.
3
geronimo2006
If one of the tops bosses thought he could blatantly get away with Amakudari / breaking the law and others were doing it or helping, then imagine what the lower ranks have been doing. I think Abe might be opening a real can of worms here. Reduced salary for these guys is just a slap on the wrists. Anyway they'll figure out another way to make it up - perhaps through a cushy job after this has all blown over.
1
kurisupisu
Violation of the law and?
Let's see some million yen fines here!
2
Moonraker
We have to wonder why now and why the Ministry of Education. Even in this ministry's case it is clear the committee looking into such amakudari appointments has been neglecting its job and amakudari is common practice. But if Abe starts getting too tough on amakudari he may find several of his cabinet members resigning in disgrace as the bureaucrats start releasing the dirt they have on them.
6
commanteer
The fox went to investigate the mysterious disappearing hens in the henhouse. When he came back, he reported that a couple more hens have just disappeared. The only solution is to add another fox to keep an eye on them. The fox gets reelected by the hens.
0
wildwest
Two sides to the coin. Hiring people with knowledge and experience in government workings, such as police going into Insurance Cos with experience in organized crime and fraud, health and finance ministry public servants enterning medical and banking industries etc who genuinely understand government; licencing, proccedures, regulation etc it is fair. Unfortuantly the golden parachute club has shot its self in the foot (again) by pressuring business to accept staff.
4
smithinjapan
How much do you want to bet that the "inquiry" is being carried out by people that should otherwise have retired long ago? THe amakudari practice here is not going away until all the old people do -- the old boy's club is alive and well, and Abe a part of it; unless he fired Mori from the Olympics committee right away to prove it's not just more lip-service.
8
Mike DeJong
The corruption in this country is astounding...
0
Schopenhauer
It happens in America also. Retired military generals, admirals and high officials get jobs at aircraft industries and other military industries. Golden parachutes.
0
Patricia Yarrow
Put an end to mandatory retirement ages, along with ending amakudari. That Waseda U professorship was open most likely because the recent holder of the post was pushed out involuntarily by an arbitrary age limit. Just my two yen on this one.
2
smithinjapan
Schopenhauer: "It happens in America also"
Not to the same extent, not as transparently, and generally the people have qualifications in the field. It's musical chairs in Japan -- disaster agency lawmaker rotates to Finance Minister for some reason, then head of education. Shimizu, who was the CEO ot TEPCO at the time of the meltdown, was quietly given the job of "nuclear expert" at another company soon after retiring from TEPCO with a tummy ache. Politicians, who never shoudl have been in their position in the first place but for more connections or family members, retire to completely unrelated fields and collect money, and that's all.
2
GW
Why on earth the article didn't use the word amakudari lends me to think while this case has popped up THE MEDIA also want to keep a lid on it, ONLY deal with this one """""rare"""" case..........yeah right.
Japan is HIGHLY institutionally corrupt, there are LOTs of entire bureaucracies for various industries that are DESIGNED to TAKE from NOT regulate said industry, they use power over people & businesses country wide.
Its so well ingrained most Japanese cant see it but it is very highly pervasive!
IF abe is really doing this what he has done is just declared WAR on bureaucracies COUNTRYWIDE, if this is real it could get REAL interesting, but he would literally have to take on the entire country as this problem is MASSIVE here involving entire organizations filled with jobs that should never existed topped by old geezers collecting bloated salaries, along with the legions of geezers plopped down into thousands of companies simply to collect a salary
But me thinks this will all go away pretty quick!
1
wtfjapan
It happens in America also. Retired military generals, admirals and high officials get jobs at aircraft industries and other military industries if they break laws, they get arrested , huge fines and sent to prison if caught. in Japan it just a slap on the wrist, which is why the corruption doesn't decline.
1
marcelito
carry out the probe of all government ministries and agencies “to alleviate public concern.”
Let me save you the wait for the result of this " probe". - One or two sacrificial lambs will be found and made to retire from their positions (who will in due time when all goes quiet mysteriously re appear as " advisors" in some out of the spotlight company ). - Lots of noise will be made about Abe cracking down on this practice that shock and horror nobody knew was taking place since the oversight agency ( without any teeth whatsoever ) got put in charge a decade ago. - Absolutely nothing will change re. the amakudari leeches practice apart from the oyajis getting a little more smart about flying under the radar.
Gosh, how nice would it be for Koike to get elected as a PM and " drain the swamp " even a little bit. Here is to dreaming ...
0
GW
Yes it does happen in the US & elsewhere BUT there are differences!
Companies swill only hire these people IF they are useful to the companies
In Japan you HAVE to ""hire"" these oyaji or else you can expect difficulties, problems, bullying.
And in Japan amakudari MONSTROUS in scale.
2
Pukey2
For Christ's sake, they're all in it together. Abe ordering a probe is like a typical Japanese company (eg Olympus) doing an investigation into their scandal using their own people. It's like a burglar who's caught, and then he himself doing an official investigation to see whether he's guilty or not. My guess is that this will come to nothing. As usual.
On the subject of dirt in politics, I hope Koike gets that Ishihara now that his name has FINALLY come up concerning the Tsukiji/Toyosu fiasco. But......it'll come to nothing - my guess.
2
Scrote
So perhaps Kamata can tell us where Yoshida's position was advertised and how many other applicants there were for the position? I contend that Waseda employ these people in order to get favourable treatment when research money is handed out.
It's corruption like this that makes Waseda's fees so high and it's global ranking so low (600-800th in the THE rankings). Employing a deadbeat bureaucrat as a professor means employing someone who cannot write academic papers (there is nothing on Google Scholar by him) and probably cannot teach either. A cardboard cutout would be just as effective, but much cheaper.
1
kurisupisu
There is still the endless practice of form filling to get a paper and then to get another paper after that!
Anyone with experience of getting a driving licence or registering a car knows how many counters there are to visit.......
2
Kobe White Bar Owner
@ MikeDejong
"The corruption in this country is astounding..."
and/or
The corruption in this country is blatant and show what they think of the population
0
Brian Wheway
IF you break the law, as its been stated as above, they should be arrested and be brought before a court, this will determine what punishment should be handed down rather then a punitive punishment being dished out by a mr nobody, IF these acts are illegal, it should be noted accordingly and Kihei Maekawa and others should have a criminal record!!
