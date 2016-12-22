Abe pledges $500 mil in fresh aid for refugees

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Pool photo

TOKYO —

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced Thursday that Japan will provide $500 million in fresh assistance for refugees as part of the country’s commitment to achieving the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals.

Funding for the initiative is included in the third supplementary budget for the current fiscal year through March that was approved at a Cabinet meeting earlier Thursday.

To combat the refugee crisis prompted by Syria’s prolonged civil war, Japan will support countries taking in large numbers of refugees through official development assistance, as well as directly supporting refugees’ self-reliance.

“Through (these actions), we want to set an example and lead the international community in pursuing a sustainable world through both domestic action and international cooperation,” Abe told a meeting of the government’s task force on SDGs on Thursday.

Japan’s SDGs plan also includes a contribution of around $330 million to Gavi, a global vaccine fund for tackling communicable diseases, and a renewed commitment to promoting women’s empowerment in developing countries.

The SDGs, adopted at a U.N. summit September 2015 to improve development around the world, set numerical targets to be reached by 2030 in 17 fields including poverty, health and education.

  • 4

    Alex Einz

    why? maybe spend the money in Fukushima instead...ridiculous

  • 1

    SenseNotSoCommon

    Arm's length assistance. What are your closest ally and new best friend doing to alleviate the Syria issue?

  • 5

    Wakarimasen

    FUKUSHIMA!!!!!!!!

  • 5

    minello7

    Abe the great "Magician" come on folks, where does he conjour the money from, and maybe if you ask him nicely he could do this trick again for the people of Japan. Seems he's so good at this trick, well he's has put in a lot of practice during his present turn in office.

  • -2

    bones

    Come ABEsan,you can do better than a measly 5oomil,surely with a name like SHINZO,you can be more BIGHEARTED ! :-/

  • 3

    smithinjapan

    Easier than actually letting them in, I guess. Good old Abe -- throw money at everything and ignore the growing problems at home.

  • 1

    SauloJpn

    What? "Set an example"? Is he serious? What a joke. There is only one way to help and that is to let them in here. It is easier to pay off other countries than to talk to the graying population of the importance of immigration, i guess.

  • 1

    Frederic Bastiat

    From his personal savings account would be OK.

  • 4

    Tom DeMicke

    Japan is rich, huh? Wow. Generous but can Japan really afford it? I worry.

  • 1

    Hachidori

    “Through (these actions), we want to set an example and lead the international community in pursuing a sustainable world through both domestic action and international cooperation,”

    In the meantime, Japan lacks sufficient daycare facilities,the percentage of poor/low income families is increasing;kids going to bed without diner. But hey,it makes him look good to the rest of the world.

  • 2

    BertieWooster

    I wonder if Abe has some kind of agreement with his super-rich friends to bankrupt Japan so that the IMF can come to the "rescue."

    He bleats about "Abenomics" and scatters largess to people who are NEVER going to return the favour.

    He is either a complete idiot or he's working on someone else's agenda.

  • -1

    katsu78

    You guys really need to calm down a little. According to Wikipedia (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_government_budgets_by_country), Japan's expenditures last year was $1,704,000 million USD. (And knowing how the Japanese government operates, we can be sure that this years' expenditures will not be less than that.) 500 million is a drop in the bucket compared to that, roughly .03% (three hundredths of 1 percent) of that sum. The government probably spends more on those silly phones that play Carpenters songs for hold music.

    Abe is doing almost literally the least he can do as a leader of a developed country.

  • -1

    theFu

    $500M across the 150 "student" refugees allowed into Japan - Wow! How generous!

    How about $20K/ea (spread as a monthly stipend) and a job for 25K refugees?

