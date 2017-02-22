Abe questioned over gov't land deal with nationalist school operator

OSAKA —

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his government have faced questioning in parliament over the sale of a plot of state-owned land to a nationalist school operator for far below the appraised price.

The school operator, Moritomo Gakuen, bought the 8,770-square-meter plot last June in Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture, for 134 million yen ($1.18 million), roughly 14% of its appraisal price. The plot is intended for a new elementary school slated to open in April, with the prime minister’s wife Akie as its honorary principal.

Abe has denied he or his wife had any involvement in the land sale. Responding to questions about the issue from Democratic Party lawmaker Nobuyuki Fukushima in the Diet, Abe said he “would quit as prime minister and as a Diet member” if they were involved.

Moritomo Gakuen recently made headlines after a kindergarten it operates in Osaka city distributed copies of a statement denigrating Korean residents of Japan and Chinese people, leading prefectural officials to question its principal for suspected hate speech.

The kindergarten makes its pupils memorize Japan’s Imperial Rescript on Education—an 1890 edict that was used to promote emperor-oriented and militaristic education before and during World War II.

The land in question near the Osaka International Airport, also known as Itami airport, was initially owned by the transport ministry’s West Japan Civil Aviation Bureau.

While negotiations began between Moritomo Gakuen and the Finance Ministry’s local bureau over the property, the former said it was unable to provide funds for the purchase.

Due to the lack of funds, the two parties in May 2015 signed a 10-year land lease contract, which is deemed rare for a school construction project.

Moritomo Gakuen subsequently began work to build school buildings, but found lead and arsenic contamination as well as some waste material at a shallow depth beneath the ground. The state subsequently paid 131 million yen to the school operator for decontamination works.

In March 2016, Moritomo Gakuen reported the existence of more waste deeper underground, which was confirmed by the Finance Ministry’s local bureau.

The school operator eventually expressed its intention to purchase the land and entered a contract to buy it at 134 million yen, nearly the same amount as it received for the cleanup activities.

“Didn’t the state let go of the land for free?” Takeshi Miyamoto, a Japanese Communist Party lawmaker, asked at a parliamentary committee Feb 15. A Finance Ministry official, however, said in response the issue was “handled appropriately based on the (cost) estimation” of the construction project.

The appraisal price of the land by a property evaluator was 956 million yen. The West Japan Civil Aviation Bureau estimated that it should pay 822 million yen for the land cleanup activities and deducted the costs from the sale price.

But the sale price stands out, given that a parcel of state-owned land—around the same size and located just next to the Moritomo Gakuen-purchased estate—was sold to the city of Toyonaka at 1.4 billion yen in 2010 to become a park.

The central government initially did not disclose the sale price of the land at Moritomo Gakuen’s request, but decided to make the information public this month after opposition parties stepped up attacks against the government over the issue.

Yasunori Kagoike, a senior official of Moritomo Gakuen, told Kyodo News that his organization “did not receive any favors.”

“We have done things open and above-board,” he said, while indicating that it had spent more than 100 million yen to remove waste material from the soil.

“It was not something like tens of millions of yen,” he said.

The government, meanwhile, does not know how much Moritomo Gakuen actually shouldered for the waste removal, according to officials.

The planned private elementary school also shows in its homepage that it plans to “nurture patriotism and pride” among Japanese. One of its senior officials is a known member of conservative group Nippon Kaigi, or Japan Conference, which supports Abe’s bid on constitutional reforms.

Moritomo Gakuen was also found to have sought donations under the name that it is going to build “Prime Minister Shinzo Abe memorial elementary school,” according to Democratic Party lawmaker Fukushima.

Abe denied his involvement also on the issue, saying Friday, “I heard about that for the first time.”

