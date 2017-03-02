Abe rejects probes into gov't, LDP over controversial land deal

TOKYO —

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday he does not intend to start a probe into the government or his ruling Liberal Democratic Party as questions mount over their possible roles in a controversial sale of government-owned land in Osaka.

Abe, the LDP leader, told a parliamentary session that the most the government can do is “to respond thoroughly” to an examination by the government’s Board of Audit, adding that he will make sure that any LDP lawmaker found to have been involved in the deal would be held responsible.

The remarks come after a fresh revelation that the head of kindergarten operator Moritomo Gakuen in Osaka had contacted veteran LDP lawmaker Yoshitada Konoike in 2014, apparently seeking help to buy land at a discount. The operator eventually acquired the land, aimed for an elementary school it plans to open in April, at a significantly lower price than its appraisal value.

The government’s top spokesman Yoshihide Suga said, “There was no wrongful lobbying (by lawmakers to the ministry). The land was sold by appropriate process and value in accordance with the law.”

“I hope that the Board of Audit will conduct a full investigation,” Suga said.

In the House of Councillors Budget Committee, Nobuhisa Sagawa, head of the Finance Ministry’s Financial Bureau, denied any politician’s involvement in the land deal.

Konoike admitted to reporters late Wednesday that he had met the operator head, Yasunori Kagoike, but denied playing any role in lobbying the Finance Ministry on behalf of the operator over the land.

Konoike, who is a House of Councillors member and a former minister in charge of disaster management, said he met Kagoike at his office in the Diet members’ building in April 2014 and was asked for a favor.

Kagoike then handed over something wrapped in a sheet of paper, which Konoike said he immediately sensed was money and refused to take. He said he told Kagoike, “Don’t you dare. Slapping a politician’s face with money is not something an educator does. Go home!”

Konoike said he did not know what the “favor” was actually about, but told reporters it probably had something to do with the land purchase. The meeting ended in a few minutes, he added.

A senior Finance Ministry official said earlier that documents on the exchanges between the ministry and Moritomo Gakuen have been discarded and interview records no longer exist.

Konoike said he received 200,000 yen in donations from Moritomo Gakuen around 2014 and 2015 but will return the funds.

The issue has garnered attention in part because the kindergarten operated by Moritomo Gakuen in Osaka promotes patriotism in a way that is reminiscent of the country’s pre-World War II militaristic education. The preschool was also criticized for distributing to parents material disparaging Korean residents of Japan and Chinese people.

The prime minister’s wife Akie was the honorary principal of the soon-to-open elementary school in Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture, but stepped down after the land deal controversy gathered pace.

Moritomo Gakuen bought the 8,770-square-meter plot last June for 134 million yen ($1.18 million), roughly 14% of its appraisal value, following negotiations with the Finance Ministry’s local bureau.

In the House of Councillors Budget Committee, a senior Finance Ministry official also denied any involvement of a politician in the land deal.



