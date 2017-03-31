Abe says Japan needs to invest more in human resources

TOKYO —

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday Japan needs to invest more in human resources to boost its economic potential as a government panel started debate on key economic and fiscal challenges to formulate a policy blueprint.

“We hope to have thorough discussions so our growth strategy will put priority on investing in people to boost productivity,” Abe told a meeting of the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy that he leads.

Private-sector members of the council made a set of proposals as Japan seeks to draw up its economic and fiscal policy outline by around June. As one of the key challenges, the members called for a review of the country’s higher education to improve its quality and allow equal access.

“It’s important that anyone wishing to go to college has the opportunity to do so,” Economic and Fiscal Policy Minister Nobuteru Ishihara told reporters after the panel’s meeting.

The graduation rate of Japanese college students is over 90%, higher than in the United States, but they spend less time studying a week, according to data presented to the council.

Amid debate within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party about making higher education free and issuing education bonds, Ishihara took a negative stance, saying that such debts will be passed onto future generations.

The private-sector members also underscored the need for Japan to promote labor reform, increase wages and stimulate consumption. The creation of a smart society that uses artificial intelligence and connected devices is among their proposals.

Abe views labor reform as one of the priorities for the economy struggling to find a clear growth path. The government is planning to put a cap on overtime work and ensure equal treatment for regular and non-regular workers through legislation.

