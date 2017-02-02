Abe to extend summit with Trump for an extra day at Florida resort

TOKYO —
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump are planning to extend their summit meeting scheduled for Feb 10 by one day, two Japanese government sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
After meeting with Trump in Washington, officials are arranging for Abe to then meet Trump at his Mar-a-Lago private resort in Florida on Feb 11, where they may even play golf, the sources said.
Trade and currency policy are likely to be high on the agenda during the summit. Trump has criticised the lack of access to the Japanese auto market for U.S. producers and said Tokyo is using monetary policy to devalue its currency.
Japan is expected to defend its auto sector, which has built many manufacturing plants in the United States. Japan is also expected to emphasise that its monetary policy is intended to spur inflation and not trigger competitive devaluation.
A Japanese government spokesman said the details of Abe’s trip haven’t been decided yet.
(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2017.
Order by Time Order by Popularity
20 Comments
Login to comment
3
some14some
Thanks 'Reuters' for bringing speedy and cheerful news for JT readers?!
7
Laguna
Cool! Trump Enterprises can bill the Japanese government for Abe and his entourage's stay at Mar-a-Lago for a tidy profit. I'm glad to see that that is where my tax dollars are going. (What - did you think Trump would comp him? You poor fool.)
3
carpboy
@Laguna - exactly! Trump's art of the presidential deal: any visit by a head of state must conclude with at least one night at one of my resorts.
-1
CH3CHO
http://www.huffingtonpost.jp/2017/02/01/ivanka-trump_n_14560298.html?utm_hp_ref=japan
I cannot tell for sure who is not telling the truth, but probably PM Abe is surrounded by even worse morons than President Trump is. I think the meeting on February 10 would be a very embarrassing one.
1
bones
So Abe is gonna extend his trip to spend another day with his new BFF! Putin wont be too happy about this!!!
3
kibousha
I'm glad my tax money is used to enriched an orange of an idiot.
0
smithinjapan
Come on, guys! The tax money is being put to good use; that extra night is so that Abe can get more arse-kissing in while they play a friendly round of golf, which will result in Japan paying more to the US to please Trump. How is that a waste?
2
Aoi Azuuri
Japan's Abe government that is supported by japan version Alt-right.
-1
dcog9065
Jeeeesus, staying at Trump's personal resort, are you kidding me? He better win Japan some major concessions..
6
cracaphat
The mother of all brown-nosers tis Abe.Or more likely just no shame.
3
TorafusuTorasan
'Where they may even play golf' was a cheeky aside by the Reuters writers. It is common knowledge that swinging a golf club is Trump's main physical activity. Can you imagine him playing basketball vs. Obama or judo vs. Putin? Trump would be down for the count within seconds.
-2
jj1067
This is good. US President and Japan PM share some private time for fun.
Just watch. Things will go well.
1
Blattamexiguus
Wonder if The D will swing with his Chinese made golf club that his sycophantic caddie gifted.
0
bruinfan
The advisor who told Abe to schedule a meeting with Hiliary before the US Election took place was an idiot. I am not saying this to praise Trump, but this made Abe look really bad and Trump probably remembers...
0
toshiko
@Cho3 ivanka san not ivanka shi in Japanese. Don't forget Japsn does not consider women as men yet.
His Golf Club is exensive made in USA not Chinese cheap wooden stick.
0
blackstain
Good on Abesan! Trump is a nationalist like Japan!
This good news, as they will certainly make better relations!
1
ThePBot
Can't wait to see a visiting world leader to not stay in one of Trump's hotels or resorts, just to stick it to his face. I hope there will be someone with a spine, unlike Abe.
0
socrateos
Trump is a businessman in White House. Abe is a salesman for Japan Inc. They will be all right.
0
1glenn
https://www.yahoo.com/news/president-trump-threatens-send-u-234404938.html
Trump has threatened to invade Mexico, and no one is talking about it.
0
SuperLib
All the cheaper foreign staff at his resort will probably be up for the overtime.
Back to top