Abe to propose major job-creating plan to Trump, reports say

Angling to pre-empt complaints over Japan’s perennial trade surplus with the U.S., Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reportedly plans to propose a sweeping economic cooperation package meant to create hundreds of thousands of jobs in the U.S. when he meets with President Donald Trump later this month.
Abe and Trump are expected to meet on Feb 10. Major Japanese newspapers cited a draft of the proposal that calls for cooperation on building high-speed trains in the U.S. northeast, Texas and California. The two sides would also jointly develop artificial intelligence, robotics, space and Internet technology.
On a broader basis, the two countries would cooperate in building liquefied natural gas facilities in Asia to help expand exports of U.S. natural gas and work together to expand nuclear energy-related sales.
The aim appears to be to turn what could potentially be a major crisis over trade friction into a business opportunity for both sides.
Abe’s proposed public-private initiative is intended to create several hundred thousand jobs, the reports said Thursday, and involve $150 billion in new investment in U.S. infrastructure from Japanese government and private sources over the next decade.
Asked in parliament about his plans for talks with Trump, Abe said Japanese companies are making significant contributions to the U.S. economy.
“Toyota has been making big investments in the U.S. It has built big factories, created jobs. If they make profits, their salaries increase and the benefits for Japan also grow. It’s important for each of us to think that way,” Abe said. “If the United States grows, without a doubt that benefits Japan.”
Overall, the expectation is that the plan would generate $450 billion in new business.
The government pension fund may invest in the projects, the reports said. Such investments can raise controversy over risk management of funds relied upon by millions of people in their retirement.
Earlier this week, Abe and other officials rejected accusations by Trump that Japan is deliberately seeking to devalue the yen to help its export sector.
Abe has been grilled repeatedly in parliament over Trump’s rejection of a regional trade initiative, the Trans-Pacific Partnership, and over how he plans to handle friction over trade, saying he believed it was possible to strike a bilateral agreement with the Trump administration.
Trump’s complaints over Japanese not buying many U.S.-made cars drew a stern response from Akio Toyoda, president of Toyota Motor Corp.
“We are already producing extremely large numbers of cars in the U.S. We are one of American manufacturers, aren’t we? I hope President Trump understands that,” he told reporters at an event Thursday.
Abe and Toyoda are due to meet Friday. Officials dismissed speculation that their meeting would be a pre-summit strategy session, saying it was arranged long in advance.
Asked about the reported package, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters that nothing definitive has been decided for talks between the two leaders.
“We hope to have constructive talks in order to seek how we can forge a mutually win-win relationship,” Suga said. He did not deny the report, but only added that any decision on involvement by the Government Pension Investment Fund would be based on whether it would benefit those covered by the fund.
Other officials did not immediately respond to questions on details of the proposed package.
Japan’s trade surplus with the U.S. fell 4.6% in 2016, to about $60.2 billion.
17
Yubaru
Damn Abe.....You spend so much time worrying about other countries and their economic needs but keep on failing to do your job HERE.
Why don't you just move to America and run for office there? Can't say you'd be missed much.
7
SenseNotSoCommon
Servant leadership.
16
Moonraker
What? So now Toyota and other Japanese companies will get government assistance from Japanese taxpayers to invest in the US. They are never off the teat, no matter what.
1
Dango bong
P-A-N-D-E-R
8
Aly Rustom
Yubaru, considering the leadership they have there, I'd say its the ONLY place I know in the western world where electing Abe would be an improvement...oh my god I can't believe I just said that.
Wouldn't be surprised if I saw Abe with his face painted white in a kimono performing the tea ceremony for a bored Trump.
No one is. This is the land of the rising nipple.
-2
Dango bong
I agree Japan invests a lot in America but let's not forget what prompted Trump to criticize Japan in the first place; a tax to bring things from Mexico as Toyota plans new Mexico factories. Japan is not addressing this.
6
gogogo
What a kiss ass, meanwhile the Japanese economy is tanking
6
The_True
Aaaaahahahahaha/// He cannot even created jobs for Japanese in japan, and he goes to another country to tell then how to do it?
1
Fred Wallace
Guess he wasn't kidding about those jobs huh?
7
randomnator
Can someone tell Mr Abe he promised to make jobs in Japan about 4 years ago. Still waiting to see his Abenomics thing kick in.
1
Dango bong
Welfare in Japan at record highs, I asked J wife who is big Abe supporter why, she said maybe they changed the index of measuring, it does nor mean people are poor. haha this is J thinking...Believe it or not Abe is still quite popular here
5
JeffLee
The US economy has seen growth for nearly 8 years and now has full employment. It doesnt need stimulus. Duh. This is what happens when politicians are in charge of economic issues.
that's not so radical. They've been doing that in Vietnam and other countries. Japanese government billboards are all over Saigon, bragging about all the spending it's is doing on local infrastructure.
2
Yubaru
"IS" tanking?
Lol this has to be a first, referring to Trump as a politician!
2
jcapan
Priceless. I was thinking he'd give him a simple foot massage. Or as a truly special ally, he might be allowed to coif that orange ferret on Trump's head.
4
klausdorth
".... to create hundreds of thousands of jobs in the U.S."
Yeah, sure. Abe and his buddy-buddy business.
As I said before, since deTrumpster already got enough $$$ (at least he says so) there is no need for some brown envelopes.
0
shingalamukesh
I think Mr. Trup is doing the great job for other countries to grow. Every year more than 60,000 experts from all over the world were gathering and helping make the land go to the top. Now those talents will move back to their home countries. world should try to reduce consuming the junk food and heavy sugar drinks and so many other harmful products being dumped from trump's country. let's see how they can leave so wealthy life..!
5
smithinjapan
I know a whole lot of Japanese hanging their heads in shame right now, and I'm not far behind. This guy is a disgrace! I understand perhaps trying to talk to the guy and giving some concessions, but Abe has literally jumped into the bucked of crap Trump said he must jump into before kissing his arse. "The Japan that said No", eh? What a disgrace. How much money of our taxes has Abe given out to other nations during his second reign?
6
carpboy
Abe can't protect the rights of workers in Japan and he won't even mandate wage increases - despite doing all he can to inflate prices... Beware of this man's broken arrows.
5
Yubaru
J-wife sounds like many J-people, grasping at straws to rationalize something that they can not fathom and unwilling to truly accept that the "popular" Abe is to blame.
4
gogogo
How about putting Japan first Mr Abe!
3
gokai_wo_maneku
So this money is coming from our pension fund. I guess I'd better start saving lots of money since I only have 30 years until retirement. If the world lasts that long.
3
klausdorth
Hold it ... pension fund?? I only hear pension fund!
Are they out of their mind?
Using my money to (maybe) create jobs in the US?
So, am I going to pay the salary, the construction of factories and so on in the US?
Yes, they must be out of their mind!
4
BakabonPapa
Can one sue the gov't for taking unreasonable and irresponsible risks with their pension fund?
1
Alexandre T. Ishii
Government Pension Investment Fund and govt. bonds there to increase=Abenomics(??)
6
Alfie Noakes
So, instead of opening and reforming Japan's collapsing economy Shinzo is going to bribe Trump with Japanese taxpayers money so that Toyota et al can continue to make vast profits in the US while avoiding paying tax in Japan.
That's a great deal Shinzo, well done putting the interests of your LDP cronies and massively subsidised farm lobby ahead of the rest of the country.
And the zombie boondoggle that is the Maglev? You must be crazy if you think anyone is going to dump money into that black hole...
3
pointofview
Great! They should also thank N. Americans for purchasing millions of Japanese cars, a trend that has been occurring for a few decades now. No sign of American cars in Japan though. Trump standing up for the American taxpayer that has been footing the bill for so much of the international community for too long.
1
Reckless
too bad Japan wasn't more open to fdi, it could have an economic renaissance...
0
PTownsend
In return for US jobs, Japan will get casinos. Trump's people are too clever to put the dear leader's brand name directly on them, but somewhere deeply hidden in the ownership chain his son-in-law Kushner's hands and Trump's family businesses will be involved. Kushner and Trump's teams of accountants and lawyers will be able to hide direct connection back to the Don (or maybe hide connections to one of his biggest campaign contributors in the gambling industry).
-2
dcog9065
If this is all a partnership agreement to invest in Trump's massive upcoming infrastructure spending, then this is a good idea as it'll give Japanese companies a big slice of that cash as well as satisfying Trump's aims of boosting employment for Americans, as they will be the ones building.
However, I heavily disagree that Japan should use the GPIF to invest in some of these projects as it's way too risky and infrastructure spending in the US will definitely not be generating good returns any time soon.
-4
MsDelicious
First time Abe will ever do anything useful.
1
Reckless
@dcog9065 " I heavily disagree that Japan should use the GPIF to invest in some of these projects as it's way too risky and infrastructure spending in the US will definitely not be generating good returns any time soon. "
I don't get your point. This is a slam dunk for Abe-san. He gets on good terms with Donald, he is doing "something", the JP money will most likely be spent on technology or products provided by JP firms benefiting Japan (this is Japan's modus operandi in Asia), and the US economy which was, is and always will be Japan's best and most favored customer will do better.
3
GW
Let me get this straight, aside from all the issues pointed out above, rightly so.
Does anyone think trump will jump at the chance to get low interest loans from Japan to BUY a bunch of MIJ goods for american's to assemble!!!!!!
trump will probably hit those imports with a chunk of duty to then re-pay Japan haha this is too funny if it wasn't so DEPRESSING!!!!
0
Yubaru
Right, millions of Japanese cars made by American's in America. Go figure huh!
1
JeffLee
Trains? shouldn't those projects be done through an open tender, and not through political deals, aka "bribery"?
How does Abe think the Canadian, European and American contractors and suppliers planning to bid on future projects will react? Isn't this a violation of the WTO?
-1
bass4funk
I see. So please tell us what you would do?
