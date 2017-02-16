Abe to visit Germany in March for talks with Merkel

TOKYO —

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, fresh from meetings and golfing with U.S. President Donald Trump, said he plans to visit Germany in March to discuss U.S. foreign policy with Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“I want to talk about the relationship among Japan, the United States, Germany and the European Union,” Abe said at a parliamentary session.

Abe held his first official talks with Trump on Friday and Saturday in Washington and Florida, becoming one of the first foreign leaders to do so. He also played golf with Trump in Florida on Saturday.

Abe would be visiting Germany for the fourth year in a row since 2014. At a meeting last May, Merkel invited him to visit again during a trade fair in Hanover, one of the world’s largest information technology-related exhibitions.

Abe said at the time he would like to attend the trade fair in late March if circumstances permit, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

Abe also told the House of Representatives Budget Committee session that since his meetings with Trump, which included a two-night stay at Trump’s vacation estate, foreign leaders have been requesting meetings with him to be briefed on Trump’s thinking.

