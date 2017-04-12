Abe to visit Moscow April 27-28: Russian official

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will visit Moscow on April 27 and 28 to meet President Vladimir Putin, a senior Russian official said, with talks expected to focus on plans for joint economic activities on disputed islands.

Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov revealed the schedule for Abe’s visit to former Japanese lawmaker Muneo Suzuki when they met in Moscow, Suzuki told a press conference after the meeting.

Suzuki met with Abe earlier this month to discuss the Japan-Russia relationship.

Abe and Putin are expected to discuss progress in the efforts to establish joint economic activities on Russian-held islands off Japan’s northernmost main island of Hokkaido as well as visits to them by former Japanese residents.

Japan is seeking a return of the islands, which the Soviet Union occupied at the end of World War II, and the signing of a postwar peace treaty that the isles row has so far prevented Tokyo and Moscow from inking.

