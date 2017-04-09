Abe, Trump agree on close coordination over N Korea

TOKYO —

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Sunday that he and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed on the importance of close coordination over North Korean issues as Pyongyang continues its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile program.

During a 45-minute phone conversation following a two-day meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Florida, Abe also told Trump that Tokyo is watching closely how China responds to the issues, the Japanese leader told reporters.

Abe said he and Trump also “frankly exchanged opinions” over the issue of Syria as well as North Korea, following Thursday’s U.S. military strike on a Syrian military airfield from which a chemical attack was allegedly launched, killing dozens of civilians including children.

Abe conveyed to his U.S. counterpart Japan’s support for “the U.S. resolve to fulfill its responsibility to prevent the proliferation and use of chemical weapons,” according to a Japanese official.

Trump responded by saying that the missile attack was intended to make sure chemical weapons will never again be used following the casualties among Syrian civilians, the official said.

On the issue of North Korea, Abe and Trump also “completely agreed” on the importance of solidarity among Japan, the United States and South Korea, according to the prime minister.

The telephone talks between the two leaders followed a similar conversation on Thursday in which they agreed that Wednesday’s missile firing by the North into the Sea of Japan was a dangerous provocative act and a grave threat to Japan’s security. At that time, Trump told Abe that the United States considers that all options are on the table in dealing with the North.

