Abe, Trump condemn N Korean missile launch

SEOUL, South Korea —

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe condemned North Korea’s latest missile launch as “absolutely intolerable,” while U.S. President Donald Trump assured Japan that the U.S. stands behind it “100%.”

Abe and Trump appeared together for a statement Saturday night following reports that North Korea fired a ballistic missile Sunday morning in what would be its first such test of the year.

In a ballroom at Trump’s south Florida estate, Abe read a brief statement in which he called on the North to comply fully with relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions. He said Trump has assured him of U.S. support and that Trump’s presence showed the president’s determination and commitment.

Trump followed Abe with even fewer words, saying in part: “I just want everybody to understand and fully know that the United States of America stands behind Japan, its great ally, 100%.”

In Tokyo, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters the missile test-fired by North Korea did not hit Japanese territorial seas.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency says that the Japanese government confirmed that the missile fell in seas between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says South Korean and U.S. military officials are analyzing further details from the launch early Sunday.

South Korea’s military confirmed that the missile flew about 500 kilometers (310 miles) into the sea. Yonhap reported that while determinations are still being made, it was not believed to be an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. mainland.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.