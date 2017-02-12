Abe, Trump condemn N Korean missile launch

SEOUL, South Korea —
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe condemned North Korea’s latest missile launch as “absolutely intolerable,” while U.S. President Donald Trump assured Japan that the U.S. stands behind it “100%.”
Abe and Trump appeared together for a statement Saturday night following reports that North Korea fired a ballistic missile Sunday morning in what would be its first such test of the year.
In a ballroom at Trump’s south Florida estate, Abe read a brief statement in which he called on the North to comply fully with relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions. He said Trump has assured him of U.S. support and that Trump’s presence showed the president’s determination and commitment.
Trump followed Abe with even fewer words, saying in part: “I just want everybody to understand and fully know that the United States of America stands behind Japan, its great ally, 100%.”
In Tokyo, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters the missile test-fired by North Korea did not hit Japanese territorial seas.
South Korea’s Yonhap news agency says that the Japanese government confirmed that the missile fell in seas between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says South Korean and U.S. military officials are analyzing further details from the launch early Sunday.
South Korea’s military confirmed that the missile flew about 500 kilometers (310 miles) into the sea. Yonhap reported that while determinations are still being made, it was not believed to be an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. mainland.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Order by Time Order by Popularity
7 Comments
Login to comment
-2
boweevil
Knowing that Trump stands 100% behind Japan is such a relief, given that he wanted to lump Japan in with counttries like Mexico, China etal. for trade deals and currency manipulation that take advantage of the US not so long ago. Why the sudden about face?
Well, Abe I just hope frogs legs weren't on the menu....
-1
Moonraker
It might be irrational, given the internal oppression of North Korea, but somehow I find myself cheering the underdog now for thumbing its nose at the US and Japan. I guess that's what "honest" Abe and post-truth Trump can do to you. The world is going to hell in a handcart in any case.
1
Alistair Carnell
I think Mr. Un just condemned Abe & Trump's golf game.
2
CrazyJoe
Trump declines to answer questions about North Korea's launching of a ballistic missile until Ivanka can tell him if North Korea is the good one or bad one. It's probably not a coincidence that North Korea fired off a missile while Trump played golf with the Japanese Prime Minister.
2
minello7
Tame rhetoric from the US compared to the US response to Iran's ballistic missile test, ??
-1
B.l. Sharma
Japan and U S protests in the past have hardly produced any effect upon Kim Jong-un who has continued his missiles and nuclear tests with impunity. It is high time for Japan to change its policy and start developing and strengthening its defenses with powerful military deterrent capabilities.
-2
Chris Lowery
North Korea needs to feed it's people, and take care of it's abysmal human Rights issues. Launching middles is child's play and Trump, My president, as well as Mr. Abe did exactly what they felt was appropriate. Btw, N.Korea as an underdog is highly laughable. But that does not mean they are not welcome to come out of the cold and join the international community by agreeing to what is right for its people.
Back to top